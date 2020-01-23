CNN anchor John Berman called out senators in a rant on New Day, Thursday, for leaving their seats and missing chunks of the Wednesday impeachment trial.

“The presentation from the House managers is earning praise even from Republicans. We have a picture to show you, late last night, that’s Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the president’s fiercest defenders, telling lead manager Adam Schiff that he had done a good job,” declared Berman. “Really well-spoken, he said. Although it does beg the question, how would Senator Graham know? He wasn’t in his chair for chunks of the arguments. In fact, many of the senators from both parties were not at their desk at different times despite the rules which will require the apparently herculean task of sitting down for a few hours.”

“This isn’t digging ditches, this isn’t manning a fox hole, this isn’t working an assembly line. This is sitting in a chair and enjoying all the milk you can drink. But I guess it’s not like the future of the Republic is at stake. Oh, wait, it is,” he continued, adding, “Remember, this is the so-called upper House, the cooling saucer, the higher chamber. Those cushy six-year terms, which apparently aren’t long enough for some to spare a few minutes to sit down.”

Watch above via CNN.

