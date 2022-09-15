CNN’s John Berman Definitely Isn’t Comparing DeSantis Migrant Flights to Martha’s Vineyard With The Holocaust, He Says

CNN’s John Berman emphasized that his comparing migrants arriving in Democrat cities to the Holocaust was not him drawing “a parallel in any way,” when speaking with documentarians Ken Burns and Lynn Novick on Thursday.

Burns and Novick were on CNN’s New Day to talk about their new documentary, The U.S. and the Holocaust, and talked about how the United States, which took in more refugees fleeing Nazism and the war “than any other sovereign nation,” could still have done more.

Berman noted that such documentaries are about history, but said that “all of them also make you think about where we are now.”

He then connected Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) providing transportion for migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard to the evils of the Holocaust.

“We woke up to the news this morning that Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida sent two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts, including kids and whatnot,” he said, directly relating that to the Holocaust and Nazi Germany before saying that he was in no way doing that.

“And I’m not saying– this is not a one-for-one, this is not a parallel here in any way,” he said of drawing a parallel. “But it does address some of the same themes that are part of this documentary.”

Burns agreed, saying that actions like this, which have been taken by Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) as well, make an “abstraction” of human life. Burns went on to paint DeSantis as an authoritarian dictator.

It was also interesting, as seen in the clip above, when Berman pointedly mentioned that some ideas underlying the Nazi horrors like eugenics, were “celebrated by figures who continue to be admired for other things.”

You have to wonder which celebrated figures who supported eugenics Berman was thinking about — and whether Burns would feel differently about the words “abstraction of human life” had any of those names been mentioned.

