CNN’s John King said tonight that President Donald Trump is going after the WHO because he’s looking for a “scapegoat” on the spread of the coronavirus, given the scrutiny of his own words and actions.

King brought up Trump’s comments today seriously criticizing the WHO before saying, “I will not defend the World Health Organization. It was slow to call it a pandemic. And in the early weeks and months, it very much defended China.”

“But, but, but,” he continued, “this is a president looking for a scapegoat because his own performance is under question, and this is a president who clearly still has time to watch Fox News because this has been the narrative on Fox News. ‘Don’t blame the president, blame China, blame the World Health Organization. Find someone else to blame.'”

He brought up comments from the president back in February commending the CDC, saying, “The WHO, it should be held to account, too. Accountability is a very important piece of this story as we go forward. But, remember, the president of the united States, he’s looking for someone else to blame.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]