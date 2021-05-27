CNN’s Manu Raju Gets Jumped By Cicada Before Live Shot: ‘What the Hell? Do I Have More On Me?!’

On Thursday, CNN’s Manu Raju was preparing go live from the Capitol ahead of a Senate vote on whether to investigate the January 6 riot there when, suddenly, an intruder of another kind entered the frame.

As Raju prepared for his live shot, a cicada could been seen slowly breaching Raju’s collar before storming his neck. Unlike certain decision-makers on January 6, Raju reacted quickly to squash the threat.

“Oh my God!” he exclaimed, as he repelled the invader with his hand.

“A cicada. What the hell? Do I have more on me?!”

His crew informed him he did not.

“Holy sh*t. Are they in my hair?”

Based on the crew’s reaction of immediate uproarious laughter, it’s perfectly reasonable to assume they saw the cicada and, like a certain president seeing a riot on TV, were too amused to do anything about it.

Earlier this month, cicadas began to emerge in and around the Beltway. This specific brood appears once every 17 years, or about the time it takes on average for the Senate to accomplish anything.

At one point, Raju asked a very important question.

“Where are the f*cking cicadas coming from?”

It’s unclear where exactly the cicada came from, or whether it was coordinating with other cicadas to launch the attack. Moreover, it’s unclear why Raju’s crew stood down as the intruder made its way further toward Raju’s Capitol dome. These are all questions to which we deserve to know the answers, but it’s unclear whether CNN has the votes necessary to investigate the incident.

Watch above via CNN.

