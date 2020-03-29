CNN’s S.E. Cupp had some questions about why Trish Regan parted ways with Fox last week, even with the former Fox Business host’s controversial comments about the coronavirus.

Regan was benched by her network in recent days after dismissing public concerns about COVID-19 as another “impeachment scam” to “destroy” President Donald Trump. Fox said in an initial statement they were suspending her program and others in order to give more time to pandemic coverage.

On Friday, the network announced, “FOX Business has parted ways with Trish Regan – we thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors.”

Regan said in a statement, “I have enjoyed my time at FOX and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times. I am grateful to my incredible team at FOX Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”

As Brian Stelter asked Cupp about this on Reliable Sources, he asked “how is what she was doing any different than what Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham and others have been doing?” Cupp — who worked at Fox News years ago — said she profoundly disagreed with Regan’s comments, but wondered why Regan’s remarks would lead to her leaving the network when they weren’t that far removed from the comments of other Fox hosts.

“I’m outraged for her. I didn’t like her monologues. I found them to be irresponsible. But when you’re out there doing what’s expected of you, and what other people are doing and are rewarded for, it’s sort of infuriating…That was real irresponsible journalism. But at the same time, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Lou Dobbs I think have said worse and are still there.”

Stelter suggested that the answer was Regan “had lower ratings” than other Fox figures which made it easier for the network to cut her loose. The coronavirus has prompted media observers to note that multiple Fox News figures downplayed the disease weeks ago before covering it with greater seriousness.

There were some hosts on Fox News and Fox Business Network who focused on the threat of coronavirus earlier on. Tucker Carlson in particular received attention for his commentary on how the U.S. should be taking the threat more seriously (to the point where it reportedly influenced the president’s thinking) and criticisms of political leaders not doing so. FBN’s Stuart Varney questioned a Trump campaign spokesperson earlier on about the optics of continuing to hold rallies before the campaign called off future events in light of the pandemic. Dobbs has praised the president’s leadership during this crisis but gave HHS Sec. Alex Azar a grilling earlier this month over the federal government’s handling of the crisis and was not happy weeks ago with Azar’s assurances about testing.

Over the past month, networks like Fox News and Fox Business have taken steps internally to address coronavirus fears, particularly considering how a number of Fox News/FBN employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. Fox Business announced programming changes citing the need for focus on coronavirus coverage, and Dobbs is currently in quarantine after a member of his team tested positive.

Watch above, via CNN.

