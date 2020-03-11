Fox’s Stuart Varney Confronts Trump Campaign Spox on Not Cancelling Rallies

Fox Business host Stuart Varney pushed back against President Donald Trump’s 2020 national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for not canceling rallies as coronavirus spreads.

The segment began with Varney stating, “Let’s turn it to your rally, the president’s rallies.”

“Are you a little worried about holding those kinds of rallies?” Varney asked.

“I’m not, because we have the added advantage here at the Trump campaign that our candidate happens to be the President of the United States, who is surrounded by the best and most talented health experts in the world,” she replied. “Dr. Fauci said to take it case by case…”

The Fox host interrupted, “I’m sorry, Kayleigh, but Dr. Fauci, who is also testifying on Capitol Hill, he just said there should be no large crowds.”

Varney added, “He said it!”

The Trump spokesperson responded that the campaign will proceed as normal and hold rallies in light of the deadly virus spreading across the country.

“Look, we have the commander in chief, we have the best health experts, we are taking it day by day, we are currently proceeding as normal — and look, Joe Biden, he’s suspending his rallies. He’s been dying to get off the campaign trail. The man can only speak for seven minutes,” McEnany stated.

Varney doubled down on his point, stating, “He will immediately be accused of chaos in the White House. The president goes ahead with holding his rallies, his top doctor, top medical guy, says don’t go with big crowds. I mean, you are immediately going to be hit with this.”

McEnany then stated she will leave the decision to cancel rallies to the commander-in-chief.

“Look, the president is the best authority on this issue. He takes into consult the words of everyone around him that would include Alex Azar, that would include Dr. Fauci, that would include others. I will leave it to the president.”

“Right now we are proceeding as normal,” McEnany concluded.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

