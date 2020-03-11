Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs Wednesday night continued applauding President Donald Trump for his leadership on coronavirus while going after Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for his comments about the need for more tests.

As Dobbs reviewed the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. this far, he showed a clip of Azar saying, “We have a surplus of the supply out there in the country. We shipped 1.1 million by this weekend. We have 2 million either in shipment or waiting for orders. Just to be really clear about this, we have always had the capacity and capability to test any individual that any public health official believes needed to be tested for the novel coronavirus. That’s always been the case. We’re just making it more convenient and localized for doctors and patients to get testing.”

Dobbs asked, “Then why has not more testing been done?”

He spoke next with Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel, who immediately pushed back and brought up issues are about availability and turnaround time..

“Most local jurisdictions haven’t had the ability to test. That’s being corrected now,” Dobbs said. “But the fact is, we have been flying somewhat blind for some time because there hasn’t been a wide dispersal of testing kits or a coordinated reporting of the results of tests, which is a bizarre thing to me. I don’t want to get into it… Secretary Azar is a good fellow. But this is not a time for any kind of nonsense with the language. We need to be forthright. And particularly those people speaking on public health need to be forthright and straightforward.”

He added, “We’re not hear to score points, we’re not here to embarrass anyone, but my job as you well know here is to enlarge the body of public knowledge and without as best we can in any way confusion or distorting the reality as we find it.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

