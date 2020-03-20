Fox Business Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Lou Dobbs and Co-Workers in Self-Quarantine

An employee for Fox Business Network has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The network announced the news Friday night, hours after announcing plans to scale back programming out of an abundance of caution over coronavirus concerns.

Many news organizations have taken precautions after employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Fox Business announced in a company-wide memo they will be “doing a deep cleaning of all areas affected” and mandating that this employee’s co-workers quarantine for two weeks.

David Asman, filling in for Lou Dobbs tonight, said the employee was a member of Dobbs’ team, so Dobbs and the rest of his team are in self-quarantine:

“We fully support that employee 100%, who we all wish a speedy recovery. Lou feels well, he has no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, he and his team are taking the necessary precautions.”

You can watch Asman’s comments above, via Fox Business.

