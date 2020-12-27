CNN’s Jake Tapper said he won’t interview certain pro-Donald Trump people because they’ve established themselves as liars for the president with “no value” being aired on TV.

Tapper joined Brian Stelter for 2020’s final episode of Reliable Sources, which was a look-back on Trump’s war with the media throughout his presidency. As they discussed the challenges of covering Trump’s four years in office, Stelter noted that he used to speak with Trump boosters like Kellyanne Conway on the network, but he felt like those conversations grew less valuable and substantial with every interview. This prompted Stelter to ask Tapper if he also thought there were “diminishing returns” from interviewing Trump people.

“Well, there are some people that are so mendacious, I just wouldn’t put them on air,” Tapper answered. “Kayleigh McEnany, I never booked her. Jason Miller from the Trump campaign, I would never book him. These are just people who tell lies the way that most people breathe. There was no value in that.”

McEnany, who was formerly a commentator for CNN before she became a Republican National Committee spokesperson and then White House press secretary, has been one of the public faces of the Trump team’s ongoing effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Tapper went on to say he viewed Conway as “more of a filibusterer and a subject changer,” which differentiates her from a figure like McEnany who “tells lies all the time” and “can’t acknowledge reality.”

“I am just not going to put somebody like that on air.” Tapper said.

Watch above, via CNN.

