Colbert Cold Open Hilariously Lampoons Steve Cohen’s Chicken Presser With Extra Props

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, the show’s cold open was a shot at Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) for the fried chicken stunt he put on in the absence of Attorney General William Barr before the judiciary committee earlier in the day.

In the actual presser, Cohen stood with a prop ceramic chicken while he called Barr a chicken for not showing up. In the Late Show parody, there were a few more props.

“The Late Show now presents Representative Steve Cohen’s press conference in its entirety,” began the parody, and then cut to a clip of Cohen, with a voice over. First the voice-over used Barr’s actual intro, then the camera cut to the gags.

“Chicken Barr really laid an egg,” it said, and “Cohen” holds up a prop egg. They also had a cup of water with a small white fence to represent Watergate. The funniest was stretching out House Judiciary using a menorah, a plate, and a printout of the zodiac sign Aries.

They wrapped with a sub sandwich and a peanut — subpoena — and then back to the actual clip of Barr saying it’s “a sad day in America.”

But not too sad because this was a good laugh.

