Saturday Night Live spoofed CNN’s election coverage while reenacting president-elect Joe Biden and future vice president Kamala Harris’ victory speech in Delaware Saturday night — with an appearance from President Donald Trump, of course.

The skit comes after Biden’s victory was called by several major news organizations this morning following a projected victory in Pennsylvania. President Donald Trump has still yet to concede the race, baselessly blaming election fraud and the media for skewing the count.

The show’s cold open began portraying CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and John King announcing Biden’s projected victory over Trump.

“For the folks at home who have obsessively watching cable news, we’ve been teasing a big announcement and today it’s finally here,” the Blitzer look alike said. “CNN can now project Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. I know I’m supposed to be a neutral news anchor, but goddammit, that feels good, wooo!”

Blitzer tossed it to Jim Carrey’s Biden impression, setting the scene in Delaware.

“It’s been so long since something good happened,” Carrey said. “Sure it took forever. We kept edging closer and closer. It was like having sex with sting. But what a release, man. I’ve never felt so alive. Which is ironic, because I’m not that alive.”

Maya Rudolph joined the stage, showing her excitement about the victory over Trump. Blitzer tossed it over to Alec Baldwin, where Trump had his his own “victory speech.”

“Thank you for coming to watch my victory speech tonight,” Baldwin said. “As anyone who died halfway through Tuesday knows, I was re-elected president of the United States. But of course they’re trying to steal the election away from me. Come on, let’s hear it, ‘Stop the count! Stop the count!’ What’s that? I’m behind? Okay, then count all the votes! Every last vote!”

Baldwin then took to a piano to sing, “I got to be a macho man.” CNN sent it back to Carrey and Rudolph, who ended the cold open by emphasizing that Trump is a “looo-hooo-ser.”

