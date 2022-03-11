‘Come on, Guys! He’s Right There!’ Chopper Reporter Erupts as LAPD Painfully Struggles to Find a Suspect Hiding in Plain Sight

Yells and cries of frustration could be heard from the Fox L.A. newsroom on Friday morning and a reporter in a chopper, as the network reported on a particularly exasperating live police chase.

Reporters narrated the chase as the Los Angeles Police Department repeatedly failed to locate a suspect — despite the fact that he wasn’t a particularly good hider.

According to a report from Fox L.A.’s Stu Mundel reporting from a helicopter, the chase began roughly at 8 a.m on Friday after the police responded to a stolen vehicle call.

The chopper covered the chase live, showing the suspect driving at recklessly high speeds on the freeway before swerving through surface roads.

The driver reportedly hit two vehicles before rear-ending a third, continuing the chase with a damaged front bumper.

After hitting another vehicle while at an intersection, the suspect got out of the car and began to run through an alleyway nearby, eventually hiding behind a blue parked car.

Those watching the chase live could clearly see the suspect, as it was shot from a bird’s eye view, yet officers on the ground clearly struggled to locate him despite getting instructions from a nearby LAPD helicopter.

The network’s reporters grew increasingly frustrated as the officers continuously walked right past the suspect, narrating the chase as those working in the newsroom could be heard yelling.

“LAPD coming to a stop. Come on, guys. He’s right there! The officers running right by him. They’re going right by him!” Mundel exclaimed, adding, “Oh my goodness. I just feel so bad for those officers making their way back now. It’s the blue car!!”

Despite tips from those watching the chase live, the officers continued to miss the suspect, who was simply hiding behind a car the entire time.

“They haven’t seen him yet! This is unbelievable,” Mundel said as the newsroom erupted.

The LAPD finally caught the suspect, pinning him against the blue car and cuffing him.

Watch above, via Fox 11.

