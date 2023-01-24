‘Come On, Man!’ Watters Calls Out Pence Over Classified Docs Amid Biden Mess, Says ‘Now We Have to Show Both Sides!’

Jesse Watters says he’s disappointed with former Vice President Mike Pence having classified documents because the story is diverting attention from President Joe Biden’s own documents fiasco.

On Tuesday, CNN reported Pence had classified documents at his home in Indiana. He returned them to the government earlier this month. The revelation comes as Biden faces questions about classified documents found at his home and at the Penn Biden Center. Those materials date from Biden’s time as vice president and senator.

Those revelations come months after FBI agents executed a search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s home where they found hundreds of classified documents.

The men were supposed to give the material in question to the National Archives upon leaving office.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Five on Fox News, Watters and co-hosts Greg Gutfeld and Jeanine Pirro were beside themselves over the report about Pence:

WATTERS: I mean, Pence, seriously. We have this great thing going with Joe– GUTFELD: Yeah, and he just ruined it! PIRRO He did! WATTERS: Come on, man! GUTFELD: Now what are we gonna do? WATTERS: And he confessed to it. I mean, he could’ve just destroyed it. We never would’ve known. GUTFELD: And we have to be fair and balanced and show both sides. WATTERS: I know. Now we have to show both sides! And you know Pence is so clean. Squeaky clean. It’s nothing like the real bad documents that Joe Biden was squirreling away. GUTFELD: Do you think he just wanted to be included? WATTERS: He’s like, “Hey I’m running for president too. Investigate me! I looked at secret stuff!”

Pence has been floated as a potential presidential contender in 2024. If he runs, he will do so against Trump, who announced his candidacy in November.

Watch above via Fox News.

