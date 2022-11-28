‘Completely Unfit to Run for President’: Meghan McCain Trashes Trump Dinner With Nick Fuentes on Fox News

Meghan McCain ripped former President Donald Trump’s dinner with known antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes during a Sunday appearance on Fox News’s MediaBuzz.

Trump claimed he had no idea who Fuentes was and only sat with him during a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago residence because he was joined by rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye. The rapper claims to be running for the White House in 2024 and posted a video last week in which he claimed to have asked Trump to be his running mate. He also claimed that Trump was very impressed with Fuentes, who has consistently posted antisemitic comments online.

MediaBuzz host Howard Kurtz opened by noting ho Yet has “spent weeks spewing antisemitic garbage” and noted that Trump claimed “he didn’t know Fuentes was coming and he didn’t know who he was,” but appeared to criticize Trump for “not making any kind of statement about the abhorrent views of this man.”

“First and foremost, he shouldn’t be meeting with Kanye west, period, after the virulent antisemitic bile he’s been saying and Tweeting and doing for weeks on end,” McCain replied. “We’ve all, unfortunately, had a front-row seat to watching this extremely dangerous bile at a time when antisemitic hate crimes are at an all-time high.”

“Trump should just say, no, I’m not meeting with Kanye West,” she continued. “And then to include one of the most dangerous, notorious white supremacist holocaust deniers and then to have dinner with them, I just don’t understand. Howie, if you and Kristin invited me to dinner and said I’m inviting X person and I don’t know who they are, and it’s a professional dinner, I’m going to find out who they are, and I’m not running for president of the United States.”

“A lot of people are freaking out. There’s a bunch of reports of anonymous people from Trumpland that are really seeing what a big error this is, how horrific this bad this is,” she concluded. “I think it’s just another example of why he’s completely unfit to run for president right now.”

Watch above via Fox News.

