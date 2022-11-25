‘Why is this NOT a Bigger Story?!!’ Trump’s Hosting White Supremacist Nick Fuentes for Dinner at Mar-a-Lago Raises Questions
Did former President Donald Trump host white supremacist Nick Fuentes at a Mar-a-Lago dinner with rapper Kanye West?
Apparently yes.
On Wednesday, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw tweeted, “According to a source, far-right extremist Nick Fuentes was spotted with Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. West tweeted last night he met with Trump at the club. West and Fuentes were also seen together at Miami airport.”
She added, citing the Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo, that West, but not Fuentes, had dinner with Trump.
Axios’ Jonathan Swan refuted Petrizzo’s reporting.
“This source is wrong. Nick Fuentes in fact did have dinner with Trump and Kanye at Mar-a-Lago and spoke directly with the former president, per sources with direct knowledge,” he tweeted.
McGraw reported on Friday that Trump indeed had dinner with both West and Fuentes, who went to Mar-a-Lago with West as his guest.
Twitter erupted with outrage over Trump meeting with Fuentes.
“Why is this NOT a bigger story?!! Trump Hosts anti-Semite Kanye West and Neo-Nazi/Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago Resort. C’mon corporate media stop covering the wedding at the White House and cover this!!” tweeted left-wing commentator Dean Obeidallah, referring to the wedding of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, last Saturday.
