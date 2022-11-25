‘Why is this NOT a Bigger Story?!!’ Trump’s Hosting White Supremacist Nick Fuentes for Dinner at Mar-a-Lago Raises Questions

Did former President Donald Trump host white supremacist Nick Fuentes at a Mar-a-Lago dinner with rapper Kanye West?

Apparently yes.

On Wednesday, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw tweeted, “According to a source, far-right extremist Nick Fuentes was spotted with Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. West tweeted last night he met with Trump at the club. West and Fuentes were also seen together at Miami airport.”

She added, citing the Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo, that West, but not Fuentes, had dinner with Trump.

Daily Beast @ZTPetrizzo confirms Fuentes was spotted at the club and adds, “A source familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast that while West had dinner with Trump, Fuentes was not present.” https://t.co/Kv4FFpaBna — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 24, 2022

Axios’ Jonathan Swan refuted Petrizzo’s reporting.

“This source is wrong. Nick Fuentes in fact did have dinner with Trump and Kanye at Mar-a-Lago and spoke directly with the former president, per sources with direct knowledge,” he tweeted.

This source is wrong. Nick Fuentes in fact did have dinner with Trump and Kanye at Mar-a-Lago and spoke directly with the former president, per sources with direct knowledge. Story to come on @axios. https://t.co/1QK4j5WuQv — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 25, 2022

McGraw reported on Friday that Trump indeed had dinner with both West and Fuentes, who went to Mar-a-Lago with West as his guest.

Donald Trump did in fact have dinner with far-right extremist Nick Fuentes, who was at Trump’s club — as I first reported — with Kanye West. I was told by a source last night that Nick Fuentes did not meet with Trump, but that was incorrect. Fuentes came as a guest of Kanye. — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 25, 2022

Twitter erupted with outrage over Trump meeting with Fuentes.

“Why is this NOT a bigger story?!! Trump Hosts anti-Semite Kanye West and Neo-Nazi/Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago Resort. C’mon corporate media stop covering the wedding at the White House and cover this!!” tweeted left-wing commentator Dean Obeidallah, referring to the wedding of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, last Saturday.

Why is this NOT a bigger story?!! Trump Hosts anti-Semite Kanye West and Neo-Nazi/Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago Resort. C'mon corporate media stop covering the wedding at the White House and cover this!! https://t.co/5X5XacWGYD via @mediaite — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) November 25, 2022

Since *Nick Fuentes* is trending on Twitter, people should be aware of exactly who he is. This is the guy who Kanye brought to dinner with Trump at Mar a Lago. This is the guy who shouldn't be within a hundred miles of a former president or anyone who is running for office. https://t.co/FZkkxs6zhp — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 25, 2022

Trump had Nick Fuentes over his home this week, an actual Nazi. I implore the @RJC and other Republican Jewish organizations to speak out and condemn this relationship between a Republican front runner and a virulent antisemite and Holocaust denier. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 25, 2022

Trump's gloves are off. Hanging with neo nazis like a terror boss. https://t.co/clpaTo0cEb — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) November 25, 2022

This is sickening. Fuentes is a Holocaust denier who has praised Hitler, called for a dictatorship, threatened violence against Jewish people, and more. When are we as a nation going to say enough is enough before it is too late? https://t.co/Mv8y7MjSXW — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 24, 2022

The private club owned by the current Republican frontrunner for the presidency was visited by one of the most prominent and grotesque racists in the country last night https://t.co/veAPkTMkm2 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 23, 2022

Remarkable. West now paling around for full-on holocaust denier, full throttle anti-semite. Bringing him by to see Trump. https://t.co/bhamHMRLz3 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 23, 2022

So Holocaust denier and white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Hitler-obsessed anti-Semite Kanye West are hanging out at the former president’s home — where Kanye claims he had an audience with Trump. https://t.co/ARY4PJlY8Y — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) November 23, 2022

Trump is hosting neo-Nazis at Mar-a-Lago. Meanwhile, the conservative establishment refuses to rule out supporting him in 2024 if he gets the GOP nomination. https://t.co/u7ZKGLuTXw — Christian Vanderbrouk 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@UrbanAchievr) November 23, 2022

Nick Fuentes is a white supremacist. Why are we euphemizing this? Did meeting with Donald Trump suddenly cleanse Fuentes of the neo-Nazi rhetoric he has been spreading for at least half a decade now? https://t.co/ktBjOw101h — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 23, 2022

So do we know if Trump met with the Holocaust denier? And isn’t having Fuentes at Mar a Lago scandal enough? Will any Republican speak out against this, if it’s confirmed? Romney? Cassidy? https://t.co/jpF3JaCJ8j — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 24, 2022

Leader of Republican Party is mainstreaming hardcore antisemitism. https://t.co/G3JgVnRa6v — David Rothschild 🌻 (@DavMicRot) November 23, 2022

Nick Fuentes is a white nationalist, open bigot and Holocaust denier who’s hanging out with Kanye – and may have met with Trump today https://t.co/roZXSNbVzn — Brian Hiatt (@hiattb) November 24, 2022

This should probably get more attention. https://t.co/LfPI8lknlp — Justin Tasolides (@JTasTasTas) November 24, 2022

…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com