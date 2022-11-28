Ben Shapiro Fires Back at ‘Vile Racist and Anti-Semite’ Kanye West: ‘You’ve Trashed Yourself…It Wasn’t the Jews. It Was Just You’

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro fired back at rapper Kanye West on Sunday over the rapper/fashion impresario’s criticism that Shapiro’s Daily Wire accepting money from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

In response to former President Donald Trump having dinner with West, who has made anti-Semitic remarks recently, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes last week at Mar-a-Lago, Shapiro tweeted, “A good way not to accidentally dine with a vile racist and anti-Semite you don’t know is not to dine with a vile racist and anti-Semite you do know.”

A good way not to accidentally dine with a vile racist and anti-Semite you don't know is not to dine with a vile racist and anti-Semite you do know. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 27, 2022

West blasted Shapiro by posting side-by-side screenshots of an article from the left-wing media watchdog Media Matters about DeSantis giving The Daily Wire more than $100,000 and Shaprio’s tweet.

According to Media Matters:

As he gears up for a potential 2024 showdown with former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has enlisted a leading right-wing outlet for advertising: Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire. The Republican governor paid over $100,000 since last year in fundraising expenses to the site, which has aired commentary supporting DeSantis over Trump. DeSantis and his associated PAC Friends of Ron DeSantis have paid $110,429.01 for fundraising expenses and list rental to the site since July 2021, according to a search of campaign data with the Florida Department of State.

“Shapiro starvingly accepts $100,000 from one of my opponents then tries to trash me,” posted West in a now-deleted tweet.

Shapiro retweeted West’s post and added, “Sadly, you’ve trashed yourself. You didn’t need my help. It wasn’t me. It wasn’t the Jews. It was just you.”

Sadly, you've trashed yourself. You didn't need my help. It wasn't me. It wasn't the Jews. It was just you. https://t.co/CILKzuZZgd — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 27, 2022

Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing also blasted West.

“We’ve accepted far more than that from your opponents. DeSantis has rented our lists. Trump has rented our lists. Virtually every major Republican figure has rented our lists at some point. Stupid argument,” he tweeted on Sunday.

We’ve accepted far more than that from your opponents. DeSantis has rented our lists. Trump has rented our lists. Virtually every major Republican figure has rented our lists at some point. Stupid argument. https://t.co/ujE7LuiKUm — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) November 27, 2022

