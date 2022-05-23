White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain Tries Spinning Another Brutal Biden Poll: ‘I Hate to Spoil the Narrative’

According to White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain, the latest bad polling news for President Joe Biden is actually good news.

Klain spun the newest negative numbers for the president on Sunday in a tweet claiming to break the “narrative” surrounding increasing negativity about the president amid record inflation, supply chain issues, and other crises.

“I hate to spoil the narrative but this poll shows @potus approval rating moving up, and solid public confidence on the two biggest problems he inherited: COVID and jobs,” Klain tweeted in response to an Axios writeup of a CBS poll showing Biden with a 56 percent disapproval rating among respondents.

The new CBS poll has him at 44 percent, meaning Klain’s claim that Biden’s rating is “moving up” is technically true, given the last CBS poll from April had Biden at 42 percent.

In other polls, Biden’s favorability has steadily decreased in recent months, with the Associated Press even recording his lowest approval rating ever — 39 percent — in a new poll.

According to the CBS poll, 53 percent are “optimistic” about the government’s efforts battling Covid-19, and 52 percent are optimistic about jobs in their community.

Those two (slim) majorities are where the good news ends.

A majority of respondents (57 percent) are “pessimistic” about their retirement, and 77 percent are pessimistic about the rising costs of “goods and services.” Well over 60 percent are negative on the state of the economy and the stock market too.

In the CBS poll, 74 percent of respondents said things are going “badly” in the U.S. and 56 percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of the presidency. In another portion of the polling, 65 percent said Biden is “slow” to responding to situations, while just 35 percent believe he handles things “right away.”

Even the tweet Klain responded to highlighted some of these negative numbers, with Axios tweeting that 69 percent believe the economy is “bad” and 63 percent are worried about the state of the U.S. currently.

I hate to spoil the narrative but this poll shows @potus approval rating moving up, and solid public confidence on the two biggest problems he inherited: COVID and jobs. https://t.co/OPrkWPZxYO — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) May 22, 2022

The CBS poll was conducted among over 2,000 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percent.

