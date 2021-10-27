Congressman Reveals What GOP Politicians Say About Trump Behind His Back: ‘They’re Laughing at You’

Former President Donald Trump still has the Republican Party on lock if recent polling is any indication. Still, a Democratic lawmaker insists that many Republicans are only interested in using Trump for the political advantage he brings, and they privately hold a great deal of disdain for him.

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) was hosted by Morning Joe on Tuesday, and the conversation started with an ad that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released over the weekend. The ad predictably paints Trump as “a loser” who can’t accept that he lost the 2020 election, but the GOP is fine with appealing to his voters.

As chairman of the DCCC, Maloney was asked to explain the strategy behind the video, and he answered by saying “Donald, they’re laughing at you up on Capitol Hill.”

“They use you like some cheap mistress for their purposes,” he continued, “but then they laugh at you behind your back, and then they run away from you when they try to talk to voters in swing districts. We think the former president should know that the Republican Party is using him to raise money, but making fun of him behind his back and trying to distance himself.”

Maloney made this point by arguing that Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate running for governor of Virginia, has been trying to distance himself from Trump in recent days. President Joe Biden spoke about this as he rallied for Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday night, asking if Youngkin was “embarrassed” by having Trump’s support.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com