Virginia Candidate Youngkin Says Rally Pledge of Allegiance to Flag from 1/6 Is ‘Weird and Wrong’

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican running for governor of Virginia, has criticized the Pledge of Allegiance to a flag that was supposedly flown on January 6 at the Capitol.

The rally, which was hosted by Steve Bannon and featured a call-in by Donald Trump, had attendees reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to a flag “that was carried at the peaceful rally with Donald J. Trump on January 6.”

This event was billed as a Trump Rally for Youngkin and was not a Youngkin campaign event.

The candidate himself was questioned about the rally on Thursday, and he released a statement saying, “While I had no role in last night’s event, I have heard about it from many people in the media today. It is weird and wrong to pledge allegiance to a flag connected to January 6.”

“As I have said many times before,” he added, “the violence that occurred on January 6 was sickening and wrong.”

In a new statement, Youngkin says it's "weird and wrong to pledge allegiance to a flag connected to January 6." pic.twitter.com/tjecHIGeCS — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 14, 2021

He followed up by blasting Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe for receiving support from NARAL.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com