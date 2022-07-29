Controversial Kickboxer Andrew Tate Claims Women Are ‘True Currency’ for Rich and Powerful: ‘But Who’s Sitting There with Two Wives? Me!’

Controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate is continuing to spread his less than popular beliefs, this time referencing women as a new form of currency.

Videos of Tate sharing his controversial opinions on women and society have been going viral online and Thursday he joined the NELK boys on the Full Send podcast to talk about his newfound “fame.”

The conversation quickly turned to women where Tate said, “Women are the inter– are the true currency of ballers. Fuck money. It’s women.”

“If I go to the Bugatti dinner, everyone there is rich. Everyone’s got a Bugatti. Everyone’s got a Rolex. Everyone’s got a nice house. Everyone’s got a boat — who cares?” Tate continued.

“But who has the bitches?” Host Kyle Forgeard pushed.

“But who’s sitting there with two wives. Me,” Tate replied.

“Facts,” Forgeard muttered in support.

“You’re sitting there with a hooker who doesn’t really like you. You can see it in her eyes. You’re sitting with a wife who’s old and ugly. You’re sitting with a bitch you don’t fuck,” Tate continued. “I’m sitting here with two wives who adore me and are both gorgeous.”

“Who’s the rich guy. I could be the poorest man in the room, but I’m the guy they wanna talk to. So women are the true currency of international ballers. So you need to be able to pull hotties out your ass just for fucking status,” he continued.

“So you’re saying, do I take girls out?” Tate said, “Not to give them fun or nothing — there’ll be scenarios in which yeah, I need to bring the badies,” he concluded.

Listen above via Full Send Podcast.

