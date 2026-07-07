‘Unstable’ Skyscraper Forces Major Evacuations In Manhattan

More than half a dozen New York City buildings, including a school, were evacuated Tuesday morning after a 37-story building under construction apparently began to shed bricks — prompting officials to fear the structure could collapse after interior support beams buckled and the building was deemed “unstable,” city officials said.

First responders arrived at 235 East 42nd Street just after 8 a.m. after reports of bricks falling from the building, FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said during a news conference.

“It’s a very serious situation … The building has continued to move since we’ve on the scene,” one FDNY official said.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged New Yorkers to steer clear of the area.

“The concern is since we have been on site since early this morning we have seen continued shift of this building,” Mamdani said.

Video obtained by ABC’s Eyewitness News showed the interior of the commercial building, which was under construction when the emergency unfolded:

SANDRA BOOKMAN: That breaking news columns buckle on a high rise on 42nd street on Manhattan’s East Side. Reports of debris falling from the building. Eight nearby buildings, or I should say at least eight nearby buildings, have been evacuated as a precaution, including a school with 400 students and a hotel with hundreds of guests. Good afternoon everyone, I’m Sandra bookman. DAVID NAVARRO: I’m David Navarro. Want to take you live right now where we are expecting fdny officials and mayor to give us an update any minute now. This all started unfolding around 8:00 this morning on east 42nd street between second and third avenues. This is the old Pfizer building that is now being converted into a residential building. Construction workers discovered beams had buckled this morning. BOOKMAN: Just a few moments ago, we received this video from inside that building. You can see those beams in those poles are bent. This is all happening between 21st and 20. The 21st and 26th floors of this building. NAVARRO: Right now, 42nd and 43rd, 44th streets all shut down between second and third avenues, having a major impact on our city. We’ve got team coverage. Lauren glassberg talking to people evacuated from the neighboring buildings. The incident is under “active investigation,” NYC Building Department Commissioner Ahmed Tigani told reporters. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Watch above via ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!