The View co-host Sunny Hostin proved to be an outlier Tuesday morning when it comes to Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, who faces new allegations of rape and assault. Hostin insisted that despite the evidence against him, she would still “have plugged my nose and would have voted for him anyway” if she was a Maine resident.

That was a sharp departure from co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who described the latest accusations against Platner as “credible and corroborated.” Maine resident Jenny Racicot, who said she had an on-and-off relationship with Platner some five years ago, told Politico he forced himself on her after entering her home without her permission. Platner denied the allegations, but also indicated his Senatorial race may be finished.

“She’s incredibly brave for coming forward, but my issue is this: Graham Platner should drop out, but I thought he should have dropped out at the Nazi tattoo. I think he should have dropped out at defaming Purple Heart recipients and a fallen Navy Seal, homophobic slurs, and bigoted posts in the past, even previously slamming sexual assault victims,” Farah insisted. “And there was another accuser who came out, who I’ve known for over 15 years, who accused him of what I would call domestic violence when they dated. And that wasn’t enough, and many people dismissed her claims because she had worked for Republicans in the past and didn’t take them seriously. Domestic violence should be an absolute no.”

“All of that’s true, but I don’t want to hear from the Epstein protector party,” co-host Joy Behar cut in, prompting crosstalk.

“The saying we like to use here, Maya Angelou, ‘When someone shows who they are, believe them the first time,'” co-host Sara Haines answered.

“It takes tremendous courage for sexual assault victims to speak of what’s been done to them, and especially in such a public way, so I’m glad people have gotten to the point of the off-ramp. But, like Alyssa, I was off Platner a long time ago due to so many problematic things you just named as well, but it is the disgusting time in politics where we decide what we’re willing to morally accept based on the jersey you’re wearing. And if you are one of those people that was willing to plug your nose, you’re the problem,” she added.

Hostin immediately disagreed and suggested the Democrats take a cue from Republicans, for whom she insisted “the bar is so very low.”

“Well, then I’m the problem, because I was one of those people. And I said it, if I lived in Maine I would have plugged my nose and would have voted for him anyway,” Hostin said. “I think we are in a time of existential crisis in this country and I think Republicans fall in line. They don’t fall in love. Democrats want to fall in love and not fall in line. The Republican Party, the bar is so very low.”

Hostin added, “I can’t believe that they want to try to assume the moral high ground of the Republican party. I mean, you can miss me with all of that, especially when you have Pete Hegseth, who was confirmed by the Senate in 2025 as a cabinet member, as the Defense Secretary, when he had one drinking allegation. His sister-in-law submitted a sworn affidavit describing his drinking problem, and in order to get confirmed, he pledged he wouldn’t drink on the job. Number two, he had a tattoo controversy, not one, but two tattoo controversies, one was a Deus vult tattoo used by white nationalist groups, two, he has a Jerusalem Cross tattoo, which has been interpreted as an extremist symbol. And, finally, in 2017 a woman claimed he had sexually assaulted her after a conference.”

“She reported that assault immediately; she had a sexual assault examination in 2020. He says it was a consensual encounter, and in 2020, he paid her $50,000 to settle the claim,” she concluded.

Behar interjected, “Can I say one thing? I really think that this is good timing for the Democrats, because Susan Collins and this Platner person, who should have been thrown out with the Nazi tattoo, we all agree on that … they were neck and neck basically … the Democrats really needed to step up a little bit before this happened, thinking maybe Platner would be tainted and have to get thrown out.”

Ultimately, the hosts found a consensus and agreed that Platner needs to step down.

Watch the above via ABC

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