Admiral Brett Giroir, the coronavirus testing czar, said on ABC’s This Week Sunday that he thinks President Donald Trump should publicly get the vaccine.

George Stephanopoulos asked Giroir about the people who have gotten or will get the vaccine publicly — including Vice President Mike Pence, President-elect Joe Biden, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

As of now, it’s unclear whether the president himself would be getting the vaccine soon.

NEW: “I would encourage the president to get a vaccine for his own health and safety and also to generate more confidence among the people who follow him so closely,” Adm. Brett Giroir of the White House COVID-19 task force tells @GStephanopoulos. https://t.co/3DLfDf3VVJ pic.twitter.com/9TGRCbEpme — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 20, 2020

When Stephanopoulos asked Giroir if it would help for him to do so, Giroir said absolutely:

“I think any leader who is influential over groups of individuals should have the vaccine… I think leadership like the vice president, the surgeon general should get vaccines because they will inspire confidence in the people who believe in them and trust them.”

“I would encourage the president to get a vaccine for his own health and safety, and also to generate more confidence among the people who follow him so closely,” he added.

