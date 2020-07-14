Assistant Secretary for Health and White House Coronavirus testing czar Brett Giroir rebuffed the “everyone is lying” claim President Donald Trump promoted about the coronavirus.

In an interview on Tuesday with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, Giroir was asked for his reaction to Trump’s retweet of former Love Connection host Chuck Woolery, who claimed that the CDC, the media, Democrats, and doctors are all lying about the pandemic in order to politically damage the president. When asked if that was a “problematic” message in the midst of a health crisis, Giroir initially spun away from the question by saying “I don’t spend time looking at any of that on Twitter because who knows what it means and how it’s interpreted.”

From there, Giroir listed several of the CDC’s guidelines while saying the White House coronavirus task force has a “unanimity of opinion” on how to counteract the virus. When asked once more about the accusation that health officials are lying, Giroir offered more of a push back.

“Look, we may occasionally make mistakes based on the information we have, but none of us lie. We are completely transparent with the American people,” he said. “We let the American people know what we know. Again, as new information comes, that may need to be changed because we’re learning every day. But nobody lies to the American people. We’re completely transparent and honest.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]