President Donald Trump retweeted a former game show host who claimed “Everyone is lying” about the coronavirus in order to hurt Trump’s reelection chances and stifle the U.S. economy.

Here are the tweets Trump picked up from former Love Connection host Chuck Woolery.

“The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19,” he wrote. “Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election.”

Trump then retweeted Dr. Mark Young, whose Twitter bio reads “Co-host Blunt Force Truth w/ @chuckwoolery PhD, Author, futurist, Angel investor, entrepreneur, Bio-hacker, longevity expert, NLP, advertising hired gun”:

Trump’s retweets come as the country continues to grapple with spikes in Covid-19, including a record-breaking amount of new cases in Florida. This also follows the White House attacking White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci with a memo to reporters in an apparent attempt to discredit him and damage his reputation.

Last week, Trump slammed the CDC’s guidelines for reopening schools, calling them “very tough & expensive” and full of “very impractical things.” Trump also went after Fauci himself last week, saying the infectious diseases expert “made a lot of mistakes.”

