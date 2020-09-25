CRINGE: Covid-Compliant Virtual Audience Dancing Awkwardly to New Vin Diesel Song Will Haunt Your Dreams
Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel debuted his new pop song on The Kelly Clarkson Show, resulting in an awkward clip where Clarkson’s coronavirus-compliant virtual audience danced remotely to it.
“Kelly, I am so honored to be able to debut my music on your show,” said Diesel in a recorded message to the show. “I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set — but as you know, that’s not possible — I’ve had another creative outlet. Another way to show you or share with you my heart.”
Kelly Clarkson then debuted Diesel’s new dance single Feel Like I Do as the virtual audience — streamed remotely onto rectangular 2001: A Space Odyssey-esque monoliths — danced to the tune.
The segment received mixed reactions on social media.
No dystopian fiction could have imagined the present reality https://t.co/21BfTIM75V
— Alan Scherstuhl (@studiesincrap) September 25, 2020
yes this is a complete nightmare, but we can also acknowledge the song is a bop https://t.co/60ZwI1CkCT
— Gene Park (@GenePark) September 25, 2020
nightmare fuel https://t.co/KWdyAMJMCp
— Arthur Bloom 🇺🇸 (@j_arthur_bloom) September 25, 2020
New season of BLACK MIRROR too disturbing for me. pic.twitter.com/ZjcljUjbbk
— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) September 25, 2020
This is… good? The song I mean. Not the dystopic video panel hell thing. https://t.co/h7TQcyKMG2
— John Iadarola (@johniadarola) September 25, 2020
This is wildly upsetting https://t.co/EGopHkTBHq
— Ryan Catanese (@rcatanese) September 25, 2020
Traditional TV is dead
pic.twitter.com/5lH7isPZO1
— ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 25, 2020
Virtual audience members dancing to Vin Diesel (yes, that Vin Diesel) is totally not awkward at all pic.twitter.com/6OFtm5nfdH
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2020
this simulation is mad libs https://t.co/HtFkeMHIi9
— tyler oakley | 🚨 PINNED TWEET 🚨 (@tyleroakley) September 25, 2020
Still better than a Fast & Furious movie https://t.co/wFAd6AdEfm
— Steven N. Godfrey Jr. (@38Godfrey) September 25, 2020
Watch above via The Kelly Clarkson Show.
