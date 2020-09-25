comScore

CRINGE: Covid-Compliant Virtual Audience Dancing Awkwardly to New Vin Diesel Song Will Haunt Your Dreams

By Charlie NashSep 25th, 2020, 1:14 pm

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel debuted his new pop song on The Kelly Clarkson Show, resulting in an awkward clip where Clarkson’s coronavirus-compliant virtual audience danced remotely to it.

“Kelly, I am so honored to be able to debut my music on your show,” said Diesel in a recorded message to the show. “I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set — but as you know, that’s not possible — I’ve had another creative outlet. Another way to show you or share with you my heart.”

Kelly Clarkson then debuted Diesel’s new dance single Feel Like I Do as the virtual audience — streamed remotely onto rectangular 2001: A Space Odyssey-esque monoliths — danced to the tune.

The segment received mixed reactions on social media.

Watch above via The Kelly Clarkson Show.

