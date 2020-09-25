<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel debuted his new pop song on The Kelly Clarkson Show, resulting in an awkward clip where Clarkson’s coronavirus-compliant virtual audience danced remotely to it.

“Kelly, I am so honored to be able to debut my music on your show,” said Diesel in a recorded message to the show. “I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set — but as you know, that’s not possible — I’ve had another creative outlet. Another way to show you or share with you my heart.”

Kelly Clarkson then debuted Diesel’s new dance single Feel Like I Do as the virtual audience — streamed remotely onto rectangular 2001: A Space Odyssey-esque monoliths — danced to the tune.

The segment received mixed reactions on social media.

No dystopian fiction could have imagined the present reality https://t.co/21BfTIM75V — Alan Scherstuhl (@studiesincrap) September 25, 2020

yes this is a complete nightmare, but we can also acknowledge the song is a bop https://t.co/60ZwI1CkCT — Gene Park (@GenePark) September 25, 2020

New season of BLACK MIRROR too disturbing for me. pic.twitter.com/ZjcljUjbbk — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) September 25, 2020

This is… good? The song I mean. Not the dystopic video panel hell thing. https://t.co/h7TQcyKMG2 — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) September 25, 2020

This is wildly upsetting https://t.co/EGopHkTBHq — Ryan Catanese (@rcatanese) September 25, 2020

Traditional TV is dead

pic.twitter.com/5lH7isPZO1 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 25, 2020

Virtual audience members dancing to Vin Diesel (yes, that Vin Diesel) is totally not awkward at all pic.twitter.com/6OFtm5nfdH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2020

this simulation is mad libs https://t.co/HtFkeMHIi9 — tyler oakley | 🚨 PINNED TWEET 🚨 (@tyleroakley) September 25, 2020

Still better than a Fast & Furious movie https://t.co/wFAd6AdEfm — Steven N. Godfrey Jr. (@38Godfrey) September 25, 2020

Watch above via The Kelly Clarkson Show.

