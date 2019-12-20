CNN’s Chris Cuomo sat down with Trump-supporting evangelical radio host Eric Metaxas for a far-reaching and contentious interview that at one point delved into a debate over if President Donald Trump made a mockery of the evangelical faith community.

With things already heated over talk about religious freedom and baking cakes, Cuomo told his evangelical guest that he doesn’t think Trump checks off any of the boxes “that matter” to people of faith.

The CNN host added that he doesn’t think Metaxas “honestly” thinks Trump’s checks off the Christian boxes either.

Then, after a brief discussion on abortion issues, Cuomo was more direct, pointedly asking his guest: “Why get behind a man who makes a mockery of your faith?”

“Most people I know don’t think he makes a mockery of our faith,” Metaxas replied, prompting Cuomo to ask him if Trump practices “any of the things you think are important?”

Metaxas replied by turning the table and asking Cuomo if Trump checked off the boxes for him as a Catholic.

Cuomo said that if Trump said he was a Catholic, the president most certainly would not.

“He does not practice humanity. He does not practice decency. He does not love mercy. He is intentionally unkind. He is mean to opponents. He puts himself before the collective and he does not honor his oath,” Cuomo listed off, before stressing that “these all matter to us, don’t they?”

Unswayed, Metaxas then attempted to pivot to the Christianity Today op-ed slamming Trump as the tense conversation continued on.

Watch above, via CNN.

