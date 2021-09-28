Dan Abrams Live Calls Out MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, Fox’s Greg Gutfeld and CNN’s Jim Acosta in ‘Mediaite Moments’

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams launched a new cable news show on NewsNation Monday night, which ended with a segment that featured, what else? Mediaite Moments!

The segment is a recurring component of Dan Abrams Live where, as Abrams put it, the focus will be on “the day’s bias, buzz, and the bull in the world of cable news and beyond.”

“One of the main reasons so many distrust the media is that these cable news channels pretend to be objective, just ‘providing the facts,'” he explained. “But there’s a huge difference between genuine reporting and advocacy. And in this segment, we’ll do our best to call out the difference and help make the distinction.”

Abrams started by looking at MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, who called out white women who voted anti-abortion politicians into office, and said they must be voted out to reverse those kinds of laws.

“Look, the Texas abortion law is incredibly controversial,” Abrams said. “Thousands of Texas Republican women of various races and creeds are also opposed to that bill. But a host presumably of a news network telling people how to vote? That’s not news, or even cable news, which is more often advocacy packaged as news.”

Next up, Abrams called out Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld and his “pure political advocacy” when the Five host used insults to go after President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas

“He is basically saying that you are disgusting if you support Biden,” Abrams said. “There is plenty of room to criticize Biden on the border. But these are supposed to be news networks, and the juvenile name-calling is part of the problem in this country today.”

Finally, Abrams looked at CNN’s Jim Acosta and the broad tear he went on against former President Donald Trump’s rally in Georgia.

“This can’t be the way that we get reliable information, with blatant advocacy and ugly insults,” Abrams said. “On this show, I hope that we can help hold not just the politicians, but the media’s feet to the fire moving forward.”

Abrams was not immune to his show’s focus on media wackiness though. He smiled as he recalled how his show promotion got slightly derailed earlier in the day when his studio lights went out in the middle of an interview.

“Ending our first show with a literally Mediaite Moment? There it is as we wrap up the day’s media bias, buzz, and the bull. Thanks so much for joining us for the first show.

