Jim Acosta Mocks ‘Trump’s Random Lie Generator’ Performance at Georgia Rally: ‘An Exiled Twitter Junkie Who’s Jonesing for a Platform’

CNN’s Jim Acosta brutally mocked former President Donald Trump’s performance at a rally in Georgia on Saturday, listing off some of the lies Trump told and slamming him as an “exiled Twitter junkie.”

“The Big Lie getting another hit of oxygen, or maybe helium for that matter,” said Acosta, “as former President Donald Trump headlined a rally in Georgia last night, displaying all the hallmarks of an exiled Twitter junkie who’s jonesing for a platform.”

Trump “set the tone by lying about telling the truth,” the CNN Newsroom host added, playing series of video clips from the rally and detailing the misrepresentations made by the former president, joking about “Trump’s random lie generator.”

“And of course no Trump rally would be complete without the main event, the Big Lie,” said Acosta, describing Trump’s comments as “painful.”

“He then turned to Arizona, a state he definitely did not win,” Acosta continued, talking about the recently completed audit in Maricopa County, AZ that ended by showing that President Joe Biden had still won. “But luckily for Trump, yesterday was apparently opposite day.”

“We won on the Arizona forensic audit yesterday at a level that you wouldn’t believe,” Trump claimed yesterday.

“All of that — false,” Acosta said emphatically.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

