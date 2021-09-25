Tiffany Cross Blames ‘White Women’ Who Voted Republican for ‘Ridiculous’ Abortion Laws

Tiffany Cross singled out white women on Saturday’s The Cross Connection for putting “conservative” anti-abortion politicians in office at the state level.

In her recurring segment Make It Make Sense, the MSNBC host takes and answers submitted video questions for her show. In this case, the question “is about the rush to pass anti-abortion laws,” she said.

“My question is, do these people that are making these laws understand what they have done to generations of people?” asked the viewer, who related her personal story regarding the “unthinkable” things she went through due to restrictive abortion laws.

“No, absolutely. They do not understand,” Cross answered. “And by ‘they’ I mean the men. The men who hold legislative power to pass these ridiculous abortion laws as if they have an iota of a clue exactly what’s best for women.”

That was the lead-in to the commentary about the responsibility white women have on the issue.

“But you know who else needs to be held accountable? The group of white women who have overwhelmingly voted Republican for decades, enabling these conservative lawmakers to continuously attempt to pass restrictive reproductive laws,” said Cross.

She then referenced Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s shouting match with Debbie Dingell on the Capitol steps, which she described as “nuts.”

“Listen, if you don’t want to have an abortion, I’ve got good news for you: You don’t have to. You don’t have to have one,” she continued. “But taking away a sense of agency over other women’s bodies, you are forcing them to face complications like financial instability and dangerous abortion procedures like the one that Celeste, unfortunately, went through.”

Cross pointed out that several duly elected state legislatures have passed or are considering passing laws governing the medical procedure, as is the nature and responsibility of state government, before exhorting viewers to vote for Democrats instead of Republicans.

“We can’t look for help from the increasingly right-wing Supreme Court, which will take up a case at the end of the year that could actually overturn Roe v. Wade,” said Cross. “That’s right. Take it seriously.”

“And remember, the only way you can really stop the surge of these anti-abortion laws from happening across this country is by voting and removing from office the people who stand between you and the liberty you have over your own body,” said Cross. “This is just part of the reason that 18 states have enacted 30 voter restriction laws. The state houses are where these laws are passed.”

“So while federal elections tend to suck up all the oxygen in the room, guys, pay attention to your state reps and state senators and make sure they represent your values and not your tyranny,” she concluded.

Don’t be like the women “who have overwhelmingly voted Republican for decades,” is Cross’ specific admonition in the appeal for viewers to get out and vote for Democrats instead.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

