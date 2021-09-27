Studio Lights Go Out While Dan Abrams Promotes New Show: ‘There’s Your Mediaite Moment Right There!’

Dan Abrams found himself in the middle of a technical mishap when the lights went out on him during a promotional interview ahead of the launch of his brand new nightly show.

The Mediaite founder joined KTLA on Monday as part of a national satellite tour to talk about Dan Abrams Live — which premieres Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NewsNation — and his goal of cutting through cable TV partisanship to analyze the news from a more moderate perspective. As Abrams spoke about the state of the media and the analysis he intends to offer, the segment took an abrupt turn when his lights suddenly went out and he was cast into a silhouette.

“That’s the kind of high quality they’re investing significantly in this show,” Abrams said tongue-in-cheek — laughing away the first-day foibles. “There are big dollars behind this show that they are investing in my lights to make sure that they work.”

KTLA’s Sam Rubin sympathetically told Abrams that they recently came off of a similar episode where the show didn’t have monitors, but the lights suddenly came back on for Abrams.

“There’s our Mediaite moment!” Rubin aptly called out, and Abrams heartily agreed, “There’s your Mediaite moment right there! That is a Mediaite moment.”

Indeed, not only did the fun sequence give us fodder here on the website, but bloopers like that one — along with WOW moments, bias and general media craziness — will be featured prominently on the new show in a segment called Mediaite Moments.

Watch above, via KTLA.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com