Dan Abrams Mocks CNN Report that Trump is ‘Worn Down’ and Ready to Let Investigators Search Mar-a-Lago

Mediaite founder and NewsNation anchor Dan Abrams mocked a recent CNN report that former President Donald Trump is “worn down” and ready to let investigators search his Mar-a-Lago estate for more classified documents under supervision.

During Thursday’s Dan Abrams Live, Abrams said simply, “I don’t buy it for a second.”

CNN reported late Wednesday that “Trump’s legal team is weighing whether to allow federal agents to return to the former President’s Florida residence and potentially conduct a supervised search to satisfy the Justice Department’s demands that all sensitive government documents are returned.” Hence, this would be different than the FBI’s unprecedented August raid of Mar-a-Lago. Sources cited were individuals close to Trump.

A “source close to the former President” told CNN, “He is worn down. Getting one thing off his plate [would help him move forward].”

Abrams found this report to be absurd.

“Neither the FBI nor Trump are dumb,” he said. “And there’s no way that (a) he’s going to let them come search if there’s even a possibility of more material being found there and (b) there’s no way the FBI is going to accept these terms knowing that any other documents that might have been there won’t be there anymore.”

“CNN made this out to be a big scoop from their sources,” mocked Abrams.

A bemused Abrams added that “the FBI has made it clear they believe there could be additional documents, but still at Mar-a-Lago?” Therefore, he said, “this is clearly coming from the Trump team.” Abrams credited Team Trump with “getting CNN to report it, hook, line, and sinker.”

An amazed Abrams went on to say that “the best part” is that “CNN would have us believe that a notoriously combative Donald Trump suddenly may have had a change of heart about just this whole thing.”

Abrams mocked the source close to the former president, saying Trump is “worn down.”

“There is someone on the Trump team cracking up tonight that CNN actually went with this,” he said. “If he had any classified documents left at Mar-a-Lago, he’s undoubtedly moved them. He knows that. The FBI knows that. But apparently not as much at CNN.”

Abrams questioned whether classified documents are still at Mar-a-Lago and questioned, “how would this supervised search there clear anything up or take any of the pressure off.” He also mocked the idea that “Trump is worn down.”

“Bravo to Team Trump for throwing out the chum and getting CNN to bite,” said Abrams. “But there ain’t much here.”

