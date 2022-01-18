Disgruntled OAN Host Asks Viewers to Send Him Dirt on AT&T Chairman After Company Drops Channel

Last week, DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T, announced that it will drop One America News Network from its lineup once its current contract expires in April. The news is a massive and potentially fatal blow to the small conservative cable network.

At least one OAN host isn’t taking the news very well.

On Monday, Dan Ball ended his show by imploring viewers to send him any dirt they may have on AT&T board chairman, William Kennard.

Kennard was a chair of the Federal Communications Commission under President Bill Clinton and ambassador to the European Union under President Barack Obama, which Ball was all too happy to seize upon.

“That is the chairman of AT&T, William Kennard,” said Ball, as an image of Kennard appeared on the screen. “You heard me earlier describe who he is, his background, his connection to the Obamas and Clintons for decades. Call AT&T’s support line. Complain, raise hell, email, phone call – daily, every hour.”

He said the decision to drop the network “censorship at its best” and a “political maneuver.”

Ball then kicked things up several notches by soliciting scandalous information on Kennard from viewers:

And oh, by the way, I’ll just add this at the end. If you’ve got any dirt on Mr. Kennard, I’d love to see it and put it on this program. You bring me concrete evidence of whatever it may be: cheating on his taxes; cheating on his wife; saying racial slurs toward White people. You folks do that – whatever it may be – find it for me. Bring it and we’ll air it. Everybody’s got dirty little secrets they’re hiding. And this man deserves to have them exposed for what he’s doing to to not only this network, the owners, the hundreds of employees, but you the viewers who want a fair and honest and truthful voice. Don’t let them do this to you, folks, by taking OAN off the air. We need your help.

According to OAN’s chief executive, the idea for the network belonged to AT&T which wanted to create a conservative alternative to Fox News.

Watch above via One America News.

