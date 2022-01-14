JUST IN: DirecTV to Drop Conservative OANN From Its Lineup

DirecTV has announced it will drop the conservative network One America News Network from its lineup once its current contact with the channel’s owner expires.

Bloomberg’s Gerry Smith first shared the scoop Friday evening.

Smith reported:

DirecTV, one of the largest U.S. pay-TV providers, plans to drop One America News Network, dealing a major blow to the conservative channel that’s been criticized for spreading misinformation and had a loyal fan in former President Donald Trump. The satellite-TV provider has notified OAN’s owner, Herring Networks Inc., that it plans to stop carrying the company’s two channels when their contract expires. Herring Networks also owns AWE, a lifestyle channel that stands for “A Wealth of Entertainment.”

DirecTV sent a brief statement to Bloomberg which did not expound on the decision.

“We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” DirecTV said.

OANN will be dropped by the satellite provider some time in early April.

As Reuters previously reported, OANN relies on AT&T, which owns DirecTV, for a significant share of its revenue:

OAN founder and chief executive Robert Herring Sr has testified that the inspiration to launch OAN in 2013 came from AT&T executives. “They told us they wanted a conservative network,” Herring said during a 2019 deposition seen by Reuters. “They only had one, which was Fox News, and they had seven others on the other [leftwing] side. When they said that, I jumped to it and built one.” Since then, AT&T has been a crucial source of funds flowing into OAN, providing tens of millions of dollars in revenue, court records show. Ninety percent of OAN’s revenue came from a contract with AT&T-owned television platforms, including satellite broadcaster DirecTV, according to 2020 sworn testimony by an OAN accountant.

