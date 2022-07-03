Danish Police Report ‘Several Dead,’ Suspect Arrested After Shooting at Mall in Copenhagen

Danish police reported that “several” people died and others were injured after a shooter attacked a shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Multiple outlets report that the suspected shooter is a 22-year-old Danish man who has been taken into custody by the police. Soren Thomassen, the inspector in charge of the Copenhagen police operations unit, held a news conference where he told reporters “there are several dead” and “several injured,” plus the police have not ruled out terrorism as they investigate the incident.

The attack took place at Field’s, a shopping center close to a major highway around Copenhagen, and it also has a subway line connecting to the city’s airport. ABC News obtained footage that seems to show people fleeing the mall as the shooting was underway and the authorities arrived on scene.

New video shows people fleeing a shopping mall in Denmark as police responded to a reported shooting. https://t.co/z4I4UufbAk pic.twitter.com/7GIaJpn5qi — ABC News (@ABC) July 3, 2022

UPDATE – 3:40 p.m. ET: CNN aired a report on the shooting with footage of shoppers running in panic and leaving the mall as gunshots rang out.

Watch above, via Sky News and ABC.

