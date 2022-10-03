Daughter of American Freed in Prisoner Exchange Slams Rubio for Criticizing the Deal: ‘You Have Done Absolutely Nothing for Me Or My Family’

Alexandra Forseth, whose father and uncle were released in a recent prisoner swap with Venezuela, blasted Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) after he claimed the deal could put more American lives in danger.

In a Monday interview with CNN’s Alex Marquardt on New Day, Forseth was asked about the criticism from Rubio, as well as the Republican’s claim that despite his concerns, he supported the released of the seven imprisoned Americans, including Forseth’s father, Alirio Zambrano, and uncle, Jose Luis Zambrano.

“Every time you do one of these deals — and I wanted those people released as much as anybody, but every time you do this, now others know, I can take Americans, I can hold them until I need something as a bargaining chip,” Rubio told CNN on Sunday about the swap.

In exchange for the American prisoners, the U.S. released two nephews of the wife of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro. Both had been convicted on drug trafficking charges. Rubio referred to the exchange as a “hug win” for Maduro.

Forseth dubbed Rubio’s comments “unpatriotic” and claimed he has shown no support for her family or the families of the other now-freed Americans.

“I find that extremely unhelpful and misinformed,” Forseth said after hearing Rubio’s comments. “I’m disappointed that a leader in our country is perpetuating this myth that getting our people home actually puts Americans at risk.”

Forseth took particular issue with Rubio saying he wanted to see these imprisoned Americans freed, despite his criticisms of a deal to get them freed.

“You’ve supported getting them home? You have done absolutely nothing for me or my family,” Forseth told CNN.

Forseth went on to accuse the Florida senator of simply “pandering” to his constituency, deeming his comments “unpatriotic.”

“I find his comments unpatriotic and unhelpful,” Forseth said.

President Joe Biden touted the prisoner swap in a statement and pledged to make sure more Americans wrongfully detained overseas will be returned home.

“To all the families who are still suffering and separated from their loved ones who are wrongfully detained — know that we remain dedicated to securing their release,” he said.

