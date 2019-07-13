There’s a new documentary coming out about David Crosby, and the man himself sat down with CNN’s Chris Cuomo last to talk about his life and his thoughts on the current state of America.

Crosby said he thinks President Donald Trump is “consciously doing the wrong thing on purpose” and the current climate with Trump is “darker than Nixon.”

“I think this is a worse guy. Nixon was at least somewhat constrained by the norm, by the way politics were done then. This is a brand-new level of low,” he continued. “Our current president doesn’t have anything restraining him at all. He has no morals, he has no restraint, he has no intelligence. He’s like.. a spoiled kid who’s gotten loose in his dad’s office where he’s never been allowed to go, and he’s running around and peeing on all of the papers and saying, ‘I’ll fix you guys!’ He’s kind of like that.”

Cuomo asked him about how much he’s loved in places that went for Trump and how he reconciles his “connection to the Trump base.”

“It’s very tough,” Crosby responded. “I don’t want to exclude anybody, but at the same time I don’t put up with any nonsense. If I get somebody in an audience saying, ‘Hey, shut up and sing!’, I tell them, hey, look, I got the microphone, you can’t win. We’re going to extract you like a bad tooth if you keep mouthing off. Everybody around you paid to hear these songs. So we’re going to do the songs and you’re going to shut up.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com