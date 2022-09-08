DC Council Member Says Arizona, Texas Govs Have Turned U.S. Capital into ‘Border Town’ With Migrant Buses

As the Mayor of D.C. Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency this morning over the influx of migrants into the city, a council member decried that the U.S. Capital was now a “border town.”

In a clip circulating on Twitter via former Mediaite writer Julio Rosas, DC Council Member Brianne Nadeau laid blame on the governors of Texas and Arizona for sending the migrants.

So it’s been said, but it’s worth reiterating that the governors of Texas and Arizona have created this crisis and the federal government has not stepped up to assist the District of Columbia. So we, along with our regional partners will do what we’ve always done. We’ll rise to the occasion. We’ve learned from border towns like El Paso and Brownsville. In many ways the governors, Texas and Arizona have turned us into a border town. We don’t know how long this will take to resolve. We don’t know how long they will continue busing. And so the right thing to do here is to be prepared, to ensure we can greet every bus. We can get people off on the right foot. We can get them where they wanna go, and that will ultimately help them in their immigration.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have been sending bus loads of migrants to Chicago and Washington D.C. over the last few weeks to help alleviate the stresses on their own border towns.

To help the influx of migrants, the city announced on Thursday that they would form a Migrant Services Office that will assist those entering the city with immigration processes.

