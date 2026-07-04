Blazing Heat Forces DC to Cancel July 4 Parade — Messes with Other Celebrations

The Independence Day parade in Washington D.C. was cancelled due to extreme heat and predictions of triple digit heat index values.

The parade was scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, but organizers said late Friday they would not hold the event due to the dangerous weather:

The organizers of America’s Independence Day Parade, scheduled for July 4, 2026, at 10:30 am, have canceled the parade due to extreme heat in the Washington, DC, region. The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the District of Columbia, with heat index values expected to reach between 110°F and 115°F. This decision was made after extensive and careful consideration of the safety of our participants, spectators and staff as the top priority.

The cancellation came a day after CNN’s Brian Todd reported seven people at President Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair required advanced life support — most likely after suffering heat-related ailments at the event, which was shut down for several hours Friday due to the weather.

Organizers of Freedom 250 – the national public-private partnership behind the celebrations for the historic 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence — also made other changes due to the anticipated heat.

President Donald Trump‘s troubled Great American State Fair and the FIFA Fan Zone for Saturday’s World Cup matches were both anticipated to open at noon, instead of the originally scheduled start time of 10 a.m., organizers said on X.

The Great American State Fair also saw a piece of the stage fall Thursday, nearly hitting performers, social media video showed.

The dancers were rehearsing for Saturday’s celebrations, according to social media influencer Aaron Parnas.

The event has been plagued by low attendance throughout the week, when many booths also did not have air conditioning.

Freedom 250 organizers promised Saturday’s festivities would include “cooling resources” such as free water and water refill stations; cooling tents and air-conditioned cooling buses.

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