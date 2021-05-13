DC Police officer Michael Fanone spoke out on CNN Tonight to all the elected officials who are downplaying the Jan. 6 insurrection, offering sharp criticism and imploring anyone who doubts the seriousness of the events of that day to watch the footage from his bodycam video.

Fanone gave Don Lemon his candid reaction to comments from several Republican members of Congress saying the protestors looked like tourists and were hugging police.

“I’m not a politician,” said Fanone. “I’m not an elected official. I don’t expect anybody to give two shits about my opinions. But I will say this. Those are lies, and peddling that bullshit is an assault on every officer that fought to defend the Capitol. It’s disgraceful.”

Fatone said their reaction is a large part of why he is telling his story, “I’m interested in sitting down with anybody that’s willing to take the time to, you know, to listen to my account.”

He wrote a formal letter to multiple elected officials but says he only received two official responses from DC Council members.

Fatone also spoke fondly of the officers that pulled him to safety. “I love those guys,” he said. “Those guys saved my life that day.”

He described their actions of seeing his fellow officers defending the Capitol even after being physically attacked and injured as “the most awe-inspiring scene of my life, and I’ll never forget it.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]