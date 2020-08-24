Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) and Louis DeJoy had a heated encounter on Monday during the postmaster general’s testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Lynch used his time during the hearing to speak of the Postal Service’s perseverance through times of American crisis, but then he switched gears to slam DeJoy for removing mail sorting machines and causing delivery service delays with his efforts to overhaul the post office’s infrastructure. After speaking of how this will impact mail-in voting during the 2020 election, Lynch proclaimed that DeJoy is guilty of either “gross incompetence,” or “deliberately dismantling this once proud tradition” to President Donald Trump’s benefit.

As Lynch was told that his time was up, he furiously charged on to ask DeJoy “What the heck are you doing?”

After DeJoy offered his own remarks on the history of the Postal Service, Lynch interjected to ask “will you put the machines back?”

“No I will not,” DeJoy shot back as he accused Lynch of making “outrageous” accusations.

After the hearing briefly threatened to derail, DeJoy was given a chance to respond in full, and he said almost every accusation from Lynch was “inaccurate and more misinformation for the American public.”

Lynch got the last word though by noting that DeJoy reaffirmed that he won’t replace removed mail sorting machines.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]