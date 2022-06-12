Democratic Congressman Says Black People’s ‘Lives Are in the Balance’ if GOP Wins Midterms: Republicans Have Been Pushing for ‘Civil War’

Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) argued the lives of African Americans are hanging in the balance if Republicans prevail in the 2022 midterms.

Bowman joined MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross on Saturday to talk about America’s response to right-wing militias after the January 6 Committee’s revelations on how such groups were involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol. As Cross expressed concern that too many Americans might be “apathetic” to the committee’s revelations, she asked Bowman “should the GOP retake Congress in the fall, what happens to the Jan. 6 Committee investigation and its findings, and what might the GOP do or not do with the newly claimed power?”

“The January 6 Commission would cease to exist. The findings will be completely suppressed and will not be admitted into any further investigations while the GOP will be in power,” Bowman said. “They will impeach President [Joe] Biden as quickly as possible, and they will continue to find ways to impeach him going forward.”

Bowman’s predictions grew steadily more alarming as he claimed white nationalists and the alt-right would increasingly take control of the country and potentially lead it to Civil War.

It would also embolden Republicans and the far-right, and white nationalists across the country to begin to believe that it is their time to not just take power in the House, but the Senate, the White House, and state houses across the country. We gotta understand that this is a group that has been radicalized by the Great Replacement myth and many other things. They have been pushing for violence and pushing for even civil war. So that is what is at stake right now in terms of this election. Our democracy is hanging by a thread, and Black and Brown people, our lives are in the balance if these people come back into power.

Cross raised the possibility of a congressional shutout for Democrats as party members increasingly fear they’re heading for a wipeout in the upcoming midterms. Democrats are also growing more vocal with their concerns about President Joe Biden’s leadership as his poll numbers continue to decline.

Bowman’s invocation of the Great Replacement theory refers to the white nationalist claim that Democrats and elitists are trying to dilute White people’s political power by welcoming more immigrants into America. The concept has been a broadly condemned since it was embraced by the racist suspected gunman who allegedly shot 10 people dead at a supermarket in Buffalo.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

