Federal Election Commission (FEC) Commissioner Ellen Weintraub warned on CNN Monday that there’s a “substantial chance” the 2020 election results will not be known on election night, before encouraging views to be patient if necessary in November.

“Are you concerned at all, as you point out, the increase in the number of people who will be voting absentee or voting by mail?” anchor Erica Hill asked. “Are you concerned that there are enough people in place that the infrastructure essentially is there to get all of those votes counted in a timely fashion?”

“Well, I think what we need to do is get more resources to the states,” Weintraub, a Democrat, replied. “This is critically important and it has to happen now.”

She added, “The states and localities are going to incur huge extra expenses this year in order to have the kind of ramped up absentee voting program that the voters are demanding, but also to provide for safe in-person voting for those voters who choose to vote this way.”

“They’re having trouble recruiting poll workers. If there are listeners out there who are young and healthy and would like to do something for their democracy, I encourage you to volunteer to be a poll worker, but the entire operation is going to be much more expensive,” she continued, noting, “The Brennan Center in New York has estimated that there will about $4 billion in extra costs involved in this election as a result the pandemic, and so far Congress has allocated about $400 million. They really need to allocate more money now and I’m very concerned about this, and that is the number one priority right now.”

“You also mentioned, are they going to be able to do it in a timely fashion? So let me just tell everybody, we’re all going to need to take a deep breath and be patient this year, because, you know, there’s a substantial chance we are not going to know on election night what the results are,” Weintraub warned. “Possibly for the presidency, but maybe for many other races that are important to people, and that’s okay. If it takes a little bit longer to count all the votes accurately, that’s what we need to do in order to ensure that everyone’s vote counts.”

Watch above via CNN.

