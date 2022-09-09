Department of Justice Subpoenas Stephen Miller

The Department of Justice subpoenaed former Trump administration officials Stephen Miller and Brian Jack, according to a New York Times report published on Friday night.

The Times stated sources briefed on the matter say Miller, a former policy adviser to former President Donald Trump, and Jack, a former White House political director, were subpoenaed as part of an expanding probe into Trump’s so-called “fake elector” scheme. The DOJ is also investigating Trump’s post-2020 election fundraising activities.

Miller served all four years in the Trump administration and has since become one of his most vociferous advocates. He regularly appears on Fox News.

The Times reported:

The subpoenas seek information in connection with the Save America political action committee and the plan to submit slates of electors pledged to Mr. Trump from swing states that were won by Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the 2020 election. Mr. Trump and his allies promoted the idea that competing slates of electors would justify blocking or delaying certification of Mr. Biden’s Electoral College win during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump has falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged against him. In the waning days of his presidency, he called on Vice President Mike Pence to not certify the election as the presiding officer of the electoral vote count in Congress. One former DOJ official named John Eastman advocated a plan whereby states with Republican-controlled legislatures where Trump lost would recognize pro-Trump slates of electors.

The plan was never put into place, but it is one of Trump’s post-election actions both the DOJ and the House select committee investigating the 2021 Capitol insurrection are looking into.

As the Times noted, receiving a subpoena does not indicate that person is under investigation.

