Dershowitz Slams ‘Disgraceful’ Boebert Abortion Comments on Fox News Immediately Following Her Appearance

Alan Dershowitz slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Fox News moments after the congresswoman demonized people who are pro-choice.

Appearing on Friday’s Hannity, Boebert told a whopper to guest host Gregg Jennings, stating that “genocide squad” progressives want abortion even when it comes to babies that have been birthed.

“Leftists, who now make up the genocide squad, want abortion anytime, anywhere, including babies who are already born,” she claimed. “But that’s not going to happen.”

Jennings bid Boebert adieu and noted the protestors who demonstrated outside a Washington, D.C. steakhouse where Justice Brett Kavanaugh was dining with his family on Wednesday. Kavanaugh was one of the justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, thus striking down the constitutional right to abortion in a decision handed down by the Supreme Court last month.

Jennings welcomed Dershowitz and Charlie Hurt to the show.

Dershowitz said he opposes protesting justices at restaurants and their homes, but then ripped into Boebert for her remarks:

Look, I oppose the reversal of Roe v. Wade. I think, by the way, what Congresswoman Bobert said – calling people on my side of the issue the “genocide squad” and saying that we are prepared for babies already born to be killed – is even more disgraceful than anything that happened to the justice. And I just want to condemn those remarks in the starkest terms.

He added, “I support a woman’s right to choose, but I do not support anybody protesting justice Kavanaugh eating a meal in peace, being at home in his house, or not having a fear an assassin walking on his lawn. Americans have the right to protest, but they should protest in the right place in the right manner.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com