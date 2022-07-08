Blue-Check Rage and Glee Pour Out Over Brett Kavanaugh’s Protest-Interrupted Steak Dinner: ‘I Hope They Never Know Peace’

By Tommy ChristopherJul 8th, 2022, 9:50 am
 
Brett Kavanaugh

Michael Reynolds, Getty Images

The protesters who ruined Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh‘s steak dinner were a hotly-debated topic on Twitter, as thick and juicy portions of glee were on the menu.

You could cook a cowboy ribeye on the white-hot takes that burned up social media after news broke that Kavanaugh — among the majority that effectively overturned Roe v. Wade with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — had to be hustled out the back door at Morton’s because of abortion rights protesters who assembled outside.

Politico broke the news in its Playbook newsletter, and Playbook scribe Daniel Lippman summarized the news by tweeting “Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to exit through the rear of Morton’s on Wednesday night after DC protestors showed up out front. A Morton’s rep told me: ‘Politics … should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner.'”

The reactions from political and media figures, journalists, and other verified Twitter users mostly featured flame-broiled rage at Kavanaugh and little in the way of empathy, at least in the early going:

