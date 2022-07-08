Blue-Check Rage and Glee Pour Out Over Brett Kavanaugh’s Protest-Interrupted Steak Dinner: ‘I Hope They Never Know Peace’

The protesters who ruined Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh‘s steak dinner were a hotly-debated topic on Twitter, as thick and juicy portions of glee were on the menu.

You could cook a cowboy ribeye on the white-hot takes that burned up social media after news broke that Kavanaugh — among the majority that effectively overturned Roe v. Wade with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — had to be hustled out the back door at Morton’s because of abortion rights protesters who assembled outside.

Politico broke the news in its Playbook newsletter, and Playbook scribe Daniel Lippman summarized the news by tweeting “Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to exit through the rear of Morton’s on Wednesday night after DC protestors showed up out front. A Morton’s rep told me: ‘Politics … should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner.'”

NEW: Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to exit through the rear of Morton’s on Wednesday night after DC protestors showed up out front. A Morton’s rep told me: “Politics … should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner.” https://t.co/wlA4J2nxYW pic.twitter.com/jpsfhB3JVo — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) July 8, 2022

The reactions from political and media figures, journalists, and other verified Twitter users mostly featured flame-broiled rage at Kavanaugh and little in the way of empathy, at least in the early going:

In which a steakhouse accidentally serves up Twitter red meat. https://t.co/Smnaxh5418 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) July 8, 2022

next year the Supreme Court is going to rule 6-3 that Oliver cannot have some morehttps://t.co/tCvGuHek8y — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) July 8, 2022

Sorry, under the originalist reading of the Constitution there is no “right” to eat dinner. The Founding Fathers never spoke of a right to eat dinner, therefore the right does not exist. https://t.co/GJuLNjxJfD — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 8, 2022

the right to eat dinner in peace? sounds like an unenumerated right to me and are we sure those actually exist? https://t.co/jfnfq0zWzs — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 8, 2022

Imagine lying to a Congress and the American people to get an unaccountable job for life, getting that job, using your unaccountable power to take away rights, then getting pissy that the people you hurt interrupted your ice cream. https://t.co/Ryij2vbNBt — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 8, 2022

You all do know that for decades, anti-abortion protesters have swarmed abortion clinics, alternately “counseling” them (“please don’t kill your baby;” “you’re a mother already!”) and screaming at them, calling them murderers, baby-killers, etc, right? https://t.co/Q9MFDnHJwC — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) July 8, 2022

politics should not trample the right to what now??? The right to choose? Oh no the right to eat an overpriced steak. FOH https://t.co/wGf9Q6b0JP — ⚓️Imani Two-Kitchens Gandy⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) July 8, 2022

So stopping a 10 year old rape victim from ending a pregnancy is fine but stopping a Supreme Court justice from strolling out the front door of a ritzy steakhouse in peace and quiet is an outrage? https://t.co/EgMhymyjzY — Moe — Quadruple Vaxxed Vet — Unaffiliated Voter (@ColMorrisDavis) July 8, 2022

You essentially set fire to the country, and you’re feigning outrage that people are upset about it? I don’t condone harassing public figures, but the Mississippi case wasn’t even asking them to overturn Roe. They chose to do it. This is an inevitable consequence. https://t.co/klOXpXhS9S — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) July 8, 2022

I hope they never know peace. https://t.co/2CzPzHLO9q — Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) July 8, 2022

Politico clutching pearls today after a handful of “unruly” protesters “targeted” Brett Kavanaugh by standing outside during his steak dinner. Just an absolutely terrifying night for Kavanaugh, who “did not hear or see the protesters and ate a full meal but left before dessert.” pic.twitter.com/R1Eogl1znk — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) July 8, 2022

“The right of white men to eat dinner in peace without being interrupted by mouthy women complaining about ‘politics’ or ‘who has access to their bodies’ was well established at the founding of this nation.” — Neil Gorsuch soon, joined by Kavanaugh. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 8, 2022

This is outrageous. It’s fine if Justice Kavanaugh feels so empowered to force women to carry pregnancy to term, or even give up their lives, but he should get ready for lots of “politics,” and forget out a nice dinner out with the family. That part of his life is over. https://t.co/8oMKmrVmEZ — Dave Winer (@davewiner) July 8, 2022

Wut lol https://t.co/0bRFXkc9aj — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) July 8, 2022

