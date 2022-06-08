BREAKING: Man With Gun Arrested Outside Kavanaugh’s Home, Told Police He Wanted to Assassinate Supreme Court Justice

A man was reportedly arrested early Wednesday morning near the home of Brett Kavanaugh for allegedly attempting to assassinate the Supreme Court justice.

The suspect, a reportedly 26-year-old male, told law enforcement he wanted to kill Kavanaugh. The man, whose name is unknown to the public, reportedly last lived in Seattle and has a California driver’s license. “The man apparently did not make it on to Kavanaugh’s property in Montgomery County, but he was stopped on a nearby street,” reported The Washington Post, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

The suspect was furious about the leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade and “a recent spate of mass shootings,” according to the Post, citing those sources.

Since last month’s leak, which was reported by Politico, protesters have descended near the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices including Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Chief Justice John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, and Samuel Alito, who wrote the draft opinion.

Roberts denounced the leak and said that the draft decision, which he authenticated, isn’t final and that he ordered the Marshal of the court to seek the leaker.

A decision in the case that could overturn Roe, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is expected this month or early July.

