DeSantis Ally Snaps at Matt Gaetz For Spreading ‘Conspiracy Theories’ During Heated Interview

Ken Cuccinelli, an ally of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, snapped at Newsmax guest host Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and accused the congressman of spreading “conspiracy theories” during an interview on Thursday.

After Gaetz asked Cuccinelli — the founder of the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down super PAC and a former Trump administration official — what “has gone wrong” with the DeSantis campaign in recent weeks, citing its massive layoffs and DeSantis’ slip in the polls, Cuccinelli said, “I don’t think anything’s gone wrong.”

He continued, “I think they’re right to get leaner and, as they said, take a leaner, more insurgent approach. That’s what I like to see, and it’s the July before. I don’t know of a July before where the leader actually won the nomination.”

The conversation became increasingly tense after the two men started to talk over one another, before Gaetz questioned:

Does Ron DeSantis enjoy campaigning? Because, like, I’ve had your job as DeSantis’ principal surrogate in 2018 when he was running for governor, and I’m telling you, we traveled all over Florida together and I saw then he was having a good time. Right now, it just does not look like Ron DeSantis and the people around him are, like, having fun.

“Well I am!” shot back Cuccinelli. “So, uh, I’m not on the campaign, but you know that’s all we can do, and frankly, I appreciate the perseverance and the hard work combined with his unmatched record.”

The interview eventually became heated after Gaetz asked Cuccinelli about Republican strategist Jeff Roe, who was hired by Never Back Down in March:

Jeff Roe, a big DeSantis supporter, also has another prominent Republican governor in his client base. That’s Glenn Youngkin from your home state of Virginia. Can you commit tonight that none of the money from the Never Back Down super PAC will be flipped to support the candidacy of Glenn Youngkin in the event that you guys don’t see DeSantis as a good bet?

Cuccinelli snapped, “They didn’t tell me they were bringing me on for your conspiracy theories.”

“That’s a fair question! Are you gonna use the money that way?” Gaetz pushed, prompting Cuccinelli to respond, “No, it’s not really. Not with your twelve degrees of Kevin Bacon.”

Gaetz objected, “Wait a second. You have the total control to be able to direct that money. You don’t think it’s a fair question to ask you where it’s going?”

“I’m answering it, aren’t I?” Cuccinelli replied. “We’re committed solely to electing Ron DeSantis for president. That means becoming the nominee first, and becoming the president second, and then getting reelected president.”

Gaetz concluded the interview by remarking, “You’ve got to win Iowa before you win reelection.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

