House Intelligence Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) ripped into the media on Sunday for the troubling recent reports that have come out on his alleged connections with Ukraine.

Nunes spoke to Fox’s Maria Bartiromo, who asked him about “the attacks on you” in light of the reporting from the “mainstream media” in the last few days. Baritromo was referring to how The Daily Beast and CNN said that Nunes worked with Lev Parnas (Rudy Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine associate) to investigate the origin of Robert Mueller’s special counsel probe, and now, Parnas is reportedly willing to testify that Nunes met with “a former Ukrainian prosecutor to discuss digging up dirt on Joe Biden.”

Nunes, who is still pursuing numerous frivolous lawsuits against his various critics (including a fake Twitter cow), responded to this “fake news story” by reiterating his threat on Saturday to sue CNN and The Daily Beast.

“We actually caught them, and we caught them badly,” Nunes gloated, railing against the supposed “criminal activity” of both outlets. Bartiromo eventually asked Nunes if the reports were true that he met with former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin in Vienna, but he declined to answer the question directly, wailing that “I cannot compete by trying to debate this out with the public media when 90% of the media is totally corrupt.”

“And because this is criminal in nature and because it is so bad, so slanderous, we’ve got all the facts on her side and we are going to file in federal court because I’m not going to sit here and try to compete against the media that I have no chance of winning this. I will win in court, and they’ll have a chance to cooperate and they will have to show how they work with somebody who has been indicted, which is likely conspiring to obstruct justice.”

Nunes continued to say “none of this is true,” it’s “demonstrably false” and “these people are sick and the only way they’re going to be held accountable is through the court system.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

