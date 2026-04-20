Steve Bannon Suggests Fox Anchor’s Grilling of Kash Patel Was ‘Sanctioned’ by Trump Admin

President Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon argued the Trump administration allowed Fox News host Maria Bartiromo to perform a “sanctioned hit” on FBI Director Kash Patel when he went on her program Sunday Morning Futures.

Bannon made the suggestion on his War Room show on Rumble on Monday after playing a clip of Bartiromo confronting Patel the day before, asking whether he had “any information to verify” Trump’s repeated claim the 2020 election was rigged.

“Absolutely,” Patel said, before giving a long response which included him saying, “We are not going to take this and have not taken this laying down.”

Bannon on Monday said it seemed orchestrated to him.

“Maria Bartiromo, that was a sanctioned hit yesterday on Kash,” Bannon said. “I think somebody wants to know when Kash and the FBI are really going to start to ramp up here.”

BANNON: Maria Bartiromo pulled a "sanctioned hit" on Kash Patel yesterday. I think somebody wants to know when Kash and the FBI are really going to start to ramp up here. pic.twitter.com/r586xdVbg6 — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) April 20, 2026

He made the claim right after saying it reminded him of Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) skewering ex-Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March, shortly before Trump fired her.

“He eviscerated her,” Bannon said about Kennedy going after Noem.

Bannon then said the Bartiromo-Patel clash was the same story.

“When you see something like that, that’s called a sanctioned hit. That is signed off on,” Bannon said while chuckling. “They’re trying to get some information out or trying to see exactly if somebody is really doing their job.”

The New York Times reported in early April that Trump fired Pam Bondi as attorney general in part because of “her failed efforts to prosecute his political enemies.”

Former FBI director James Comey was charged for making allegedly false statements to Congress last September, but those charges were dismissed two months later. The Justice Department is now appealing the dismissal.

Watch via the X post above, or you can watch a slightly longer clip of Bannon’s comments on Rumble by clicking here.

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